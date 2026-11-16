Straitstimes.com header logo

Britain’s Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Mumbai for three-day trip

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

(From left) Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Nov 16 to attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards.

(From left) Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Nov 16 to attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Prince William and Kate arrived in Mumbai for a three-day India trip, led by the Earthshot Prize awards, which back climate solutions and give five winners £1 million each.
  • The visit includes cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, a metro ride, and meetings with Bollywood stars before the award ceremony on 17 November.
  • Kate's trip is her most high-profile overseas visit since cancer treatment in 2024; she is now in remission and has slowly returned to public duties.

AI generated

NEW DELHI – Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Nov 16 to attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards, marking the Princess of Wales’ most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

The couple’s three-day trip to India will feature an alley cricket match with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, a ride in financial capital Mumbai’s metro rail, and meetings with popular Bollywood stars who will also attend the award ceremony on Nov 17.

The couple will conclude their visit with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Founded in 2020 by heir-to-the-throne William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to climate change, and awards five winners £1 million (S$1.7 million) each to scale up their projects.

Kate, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official workload.

Now in remission, she has gradually increased her public appearances, but had not joined William on previous foreign trips.

Kate had previously said that her cancer diagnosis still impacts her life, and she was taking each day as it comes.

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 was in May, when she travelled alone to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development. REUTERS

More on this topic
Britain’s Prince William to be joined by wife Kate for visit to India
Britain’s King Charles says cancer treatment will be reduced in 2026
See more on

Britain

Royal families

India

Narendra Modi

Cricket

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.