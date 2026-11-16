Britain’s Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Mumbai for three-day trip

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(From left) Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Nov 16 to attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards.

NEW DELHI – Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Nov 16 to attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards, marking the Princess of Wales’ most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

The couple’s three-day trip to India will feature an alley cricket match with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, a ride in financial capital Mumbai’s metro rail, and meetings with popular Bollywood stars who will also attend the award ceremony on Nov 17.

The couple will conclude their visit with a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Founded in 2020 by heir-to-the-throne William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to climate change, and awards five winners £1 million (S$1.7 million) each to scale up their projects.

Kate, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official workload.

Now in remission, she has gradually increased her public appearances, but had not joined William on previous foreign trips.

Kate had previously said that her cancer diagnosis still impacts her life, and she was taking each day as it comes.

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 was in May, when she travelled alone to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development. REUTERS