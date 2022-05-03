Ukraine on the agenda as Modi heads to Europe

NEW DELHI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Europe yesterday, with New Delhi's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine set to be a key talking point in meetings with regional leaders.

India, which imports much of its military hardware from Russia, has long walked a diplomatic tightrope between the West and Moscow, and has called only for an immediate end to hostilities.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices," Mr Modi said in a statement released before his departure for Germany, Denmark and France.

The Premier intended to "strengthen the spirit of cooperation" with European partners "who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity", the statement added.

Mr Modi held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin yesterday before heading to Copenhagen to join the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway at a two-day India-Nordic Summit from today.

Mr Scholz said Germany is making €10 billion (S$14.6 billion) available for bilateral cooperation with India in the coming years. "When implementing the measures for these partnership projects, we will provide a great deal of funding over the next few years," Mr Scholz told reporters after their meeting.

Mr Modi will later make a brief stopover in France to see President Emmanuel Macron to "share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation", the statement said.

Germany's Mr Scholz was quoted by the Indian Express daily yesterday as saying the "attack on Ukraine by Russia is on the top of the agenda" in the discussions with Mr Modi.

Mr Scholz plans to invite Mr Modi as a special guest to a Group of Seven leaders' summit next month as part of an effort to forge a broader alliance against Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Quoting unnamed sources, the report said Mr Scholz was concerned about Mr Modi's refusal to condemn Russia and India's increased fossil fuel imports from there, and was undecided on the invitation until weeks ago.

India has significantly increased imports of Russian oil from March, but has bristled at criticism of the move, saying Europe's consumption of Russian energy commodities remains far higher.

In a media briefing on Sunday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said European countries "not only understand but also have deep appreciation" of India's position on the conflict. The principal focus of the visits and discussions is to strengthen the bilateral partnership across a range of areas including trade, energy and sustainable development, Mr Kwatra said.

With Russia reeling under Western sanctions, some 50 Indian food, ceramics and chemicals exporters will head to Moscow later this month to drum up business.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE