Two killed in Kabul blast as Taliban rulers stage victory rally

KABUL • Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul yesterday, but their show of strength was overshadowed by a bomb blast near a mosque in the Afghan capital.

No foreign government has yet recognised the Islamist former rebels' rule, though their hold on power within the country is becoming stronger, seven weeks after they took the capital.

But in a sign that the Taliban victory has not brought an end to violence after Afghanistan's 20-year conflict, an explosion killed at least two civilians and wounded several more outside the Eid Gah mosque.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said on Saturday that a prayer ceremony would be held at the mosque for his mother following her recent death. He made no reference to this yesterday as he tweeted that the blast had killed civilians in the area.

Civilians in bloodied clothing were seen arriving at the nearby Kabul Emergency Hospital, and Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti told AFP: "Our initial information shows two civilians were killed and three wounded in the blast."

Taliban fighters arriving at the hospital handed over their weapons and stripped off their body armour to go in to donate blood, and the hospital tweeted that it was treating four patients.

The explosion, which could be heard across the centre of the capital, came shortly after the new Taliban "interim government" staged a rally just outside the capital, from which they were driven out in 2001 in a US-led operation launched after the 9/11 attacks.

Yesterday's pro-Taliban rally in Kohdaman township in the hilly outskirts of Kabul was attended by 1,500 men and boys.

"This is the day we waited for," said Mr Khalil Haqqani, the new minister for refugees who in 2011 was labelled a terrorist by the United States with a US$5 million (S$6.7 million) bounty on his head. He is a prominent leader of the Haqqani militant network founded by his brother Jalaluddin.

"We have achieved our goal, but it requires protection," he told the gathering, with his rifle leaning against the lectern, boasting that the country has a "bright future" despite being shunned by international donors. "My advice to the world is that they leave Afghanistan to Afghanistan."

Flanked by white and black Taliban standards and fighters in full combat gear carrying assault rifles, the speakers addressed an audience seated under awnings, celebrating victory over the US and praising suicide bombers.

NOT READY FOR WOMEN YET Women are not barred from education and they will be allowed to go to universities as soon as we create a pure Islamic environment, under which they should carry on their education. MR BILAL KARIMI, the Taliban's deputy spokesman, without specifying the criteria for it or when it could happen.

One speaker urged the crowd to "respect elders" because they were the "mujahids who fought against the Soviets" in the 1980s.

A speaker who was introduced as Rahmatullah, from nearby Mir Bacha Kot, said the Taliban's victory was "the result of those youths who stood in queues to register for suicide attacks".

The US, European nations and other powers that were major donors to the former Afghan government before the Taliban takeover have warned that they will not recognise the new administration - made up largely of hardliners and no women - unless it becomes more inclusive.

Meanwhile, an official with Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education has said that men and women will be segregated when university classes resume on Oct 9. But Mr Bilal Karimi - the Taliban's deputy spokesman - said women will be allowed to attend university only when a "pure Islamic environment" is created, without specifying the criteria for it or when it could happen.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE