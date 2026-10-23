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Rescuers retrieve bodies of 2 Japanese climbers killed on Himalayan peak

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KATHMANDU – Rescuers recovered the bodies of two Japanese climbers missing since Oct 15 on a Himalayan peak in north-west Nepal, an official said on Oct 23.

Kumar Chhetri of the Cosmo Adventure hiking company that provided local logistics to the Japanese climbers said the bodies were recovered from Gangapurna West peak, which is 7,140m high.

He did not give any details.

Arrangements are being made to send the bodies to a hospital in Kathmandu for postmortem, he said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.