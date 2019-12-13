Two dead as Indian police open fire at protest: Medical source

GUWAHATI, India (AFP) - Two people were killed on Thursday (Dec 12) when police opened fire at a crowd demonstrating in northeastern India against a new citizenship Bill, a local hospital source said.

The pair were among a large group being treated for various wounds, Ramen Talukdar, a doctor at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, told AFP.

"A few of those people were brought in with bullet injuries. Two of those 21 people have died," he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, passed by lawmakers on Wednesday, allows for the fast-tracking of citizenship applications from religious minorities from three neighbouring countries, but not Muslims.