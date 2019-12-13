Two dead as Indian police open fire at protest: Medical source

A security personnel member fires tear gas during a curfew in Guwahati on Dec 12, 2019.
Trees are burning in the middle of a road during a curfew in Guwahati on Dec 12, 2019.
Demonstrators try to block the road with a barricade during a protest against the government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati.
Demonstrators shout slogans as police fire tear gas during a protest against the government's Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati.
GUWAHATI, India (AFP) - Two people were killed on Thursday (Dec 12) when police opened fire at a crowd demonstrating in northeastern India against a new citizenship Bill, a local hospital source said.

The pair were among a large group being treated for various wounds, Ramen Talukdar, a doctor at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, told AFP.

"A few of those people were brought in with bullet injuries. Two of those 21 people have died," he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, passed by lawmakers on Wednesday, allows for the fast-tracking of citizenship applications from religious minorities from three neighbouring countries, but not Muslims.

