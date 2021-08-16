Twitter unblocks Gandhi's account after suspension over post on rape case

MUMBAI • Twitter unblocked the accounts of India's main opposition party Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi and other party officials on Saturday, days after suspending the accounts over a tweet on the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl.

Mr Gandhi's account has 19.5 million followers. It was locked after he posted a photograph of himself with the parents of a girl who was allegedly raped and killed in New Delhi on Aug 1, saying the family deserved justice.

"This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country," Mr Gandhi said in a video statement after being blocked.

"A company is making it its business to define our politics," he said, warning investors that "taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter".

A Twitter spokesman had said its rules were "enforced judiciously and impartially". "We have taken proactive action on several hundred tweets that posted an image that violated our rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options."

Mr Gandhi's accusations against Twitter also highlight the political risk for tech giants in Asia's third-largest economy. Twitter has been under the Modi government's scrutiny recently over new Internet rules that require stricter disclosures and compliance and can attract penalties, including possible jail terms.

The accounts have been restored after Twitter reviewed Mr Gandhi's submission of formal consent from people depicted in the image, the US social media giant said in an e-mail statement, adding that it has withheld the tweet in India.

The tweet is available globally but withheld in India under laws relating to disclosure of the identity of children and victims of sexual assault, according to a notification from Twitter to a Congress leader that was seen by Reuters, after his account was reinstated.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala confirmed the restoration of all accounts and said the party "fought undeterred" against the block.

For months, Twitter has been in a tussle with the government for not swiftly complying with India's new IT rules that required the firm to hire compliance officers by May and are aimed at regulating content on social media.

Twitter completed the hiring and complied with the rules this month, the government has said.

Twitter's India chief, Mr Manish Maheshwari, will take up a new internal role in the United States, the company said last Friday, without giving any reasons.

An internal staff memo seen by Reuters thanked him for his work in India during "extraordinarily challenging times".

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG