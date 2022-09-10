Twitter boycott campaigns have Bollywood on edge

Hundreds of Twitter users have campaigned to boycott certain Hindi movies with the hashtag #BoycottBollywood. PHOTOS: TWITTER
Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
Updated
Published
48 sec ago
BENGALURU - India is seeing a spate of massive Bollywood films tank at the box office, prompting speculations about whether a Twitter trend of boycotting actors and their films for various reasons is having an adverse effect on a movie's success.

As major feature films hit theatres after the Covid-19 pandemic's dry period, hundreds of Twitter users have campaigned to boycott certain Hindi movies with the hashtag #BoycottBollywood. The boycotters often target an upcoming film or actor, rejecting them for anti-nationalism, nepotism or even actors' parents having made "unacceptable statements."

