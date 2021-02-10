Asian Insider

Twitter and Indian government in showdown over farmers' protests

Social media giant defies govt orders; faces tricky balance of free speech and compliance

India Correspondent
Farmers inspecting a barricade erected by the police, which blocks a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, last week. The government fortified Delhi's borders and asked Twitter to block the accounts of key protest leaders as it br
Farmers inspecting a barricade erected by the police, which blocks a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, last week. The government fortified Delhi's borders and asked Twitter to block the accounts of key protest leaders as it braced itself for another major demonstration by farmers protesting against the country's new agricultural laws.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Twitter and the Indian government are lurching towards a showdown on free speech over the ongoing protests by farmers.

On Jan 31, scores of prominent Indian Twitter accounts were suddenly blocked in the country on the orders of the central government. These included the accounts of news site Caravan, actor Sushant Singh and two accounts linked to the ongoing protests against new farming laws. The account pages merely said that they had "been withheld in India in response to a legal demand".

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2021, with the headline 'Twitter and Indian government in showdown over farmers' protests'. Subscribe
Topics: 