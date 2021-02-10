Twitter and Indian government in showdown over farmers' protests

Twitter and the Indian government are lurching towards a showdown on free speech over the ongoing protests by farmers.

On Jan 31, scores of prominent Indian Twitter accounts were suddenly blocked in the country on the orders of the central government. These included the accounts of news site Caravan, actor Sushant Singh and two accounts linked to the ongoing protests against new farming laws. The account pages merely said that they had "been withheld in India in response to a legal demand".