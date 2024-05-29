Twin fire tragedies in India shine light on lax attitudes, poor awareness of safety rules

NEW DELHI - Twin fire tragedies in the north and west of India, which left 34 newborn babies, children and adults dead, have laid bare lax attitudes towards fire safety rules in the country, say experts.

On the evening of May 25, in capital city New Delhi, seven newborn babies – with the oldest a mere 25 days old – were killed after a fire spread through Baby Care New Born Hospital. The hospital, which was set up in 2017, is in the middle of a heavily congested residential area.

Five babies were rescued and are in intensive care.

Just a couple of hours earlier on the same day, some 1,199km away in Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat, 27 people – including children – were killed after being trapped in a fire at a multi-level gaming arcade.

Among the victims was the co-owner of the gaming arcade. His body, burnt beyond recognition like many other victims, was identified after DNA testing.

The fires, said Assistant Professor Anuj Daga at the School of Environment and Architecture in Mumbai, underscored how India had strict safety rules but lax implementation.

“The regulatory environment has, on the one hand, created a very strict checklist” – except that the authorities come once and grant permission, after which there are few checks, he noted.

“Often, in a lot of cases, these (buildings) are not really seen again (by the authorities).”

India has no lack of fire safety regulations and rules. The National Building Code states that all exits have to be marked and recommends the use of fire alarm systems, automatic fire detection systems and sprinklers, and water sprays and fireman lifts for multi-storey buildings.

But preliminary investigations have thrown up a slew of safety violations at both the gaming arcade and the hospital.

At the hospital, a crucial licence from the Director-General of Health Services to operate the premises had expired in March 2024.

Neighbours had often complained to the local authorities that the hospital was not following safe practices and that oxygen cylinders were being stored haphazardly.

Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a fault in electrical wiring, with the oxygen cylinders acting as fire accelerants.

Exploding cylinders forced firefighters to enter through windows as there was only one entry and exit point, a safety violation in itself. And the hospital reportedly had no fire extinguishers, Indian media reports said.