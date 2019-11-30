Trump makes surprise visit to Afghanistan

BAGRAM AIRFIELD (Afghanistan) • US President Donald Trump made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan to meet both American troops and the country's president amid a push for a ceasefire with the Taleban militant group.

After landing at Bagram Airfield - the largest US military base in Afghanistan - on Thursday night, Mr Trump headed to a dining hall, where the crowd erupted into cheers upon his arrival.

There, he served turkey to soldiers dressed in fatigues and sat down for a meal under Thanksgiving-themed decorations, streamers and paper lanterns, as the TVs showed the New York Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and other US programmes.

Mr Trump then toured the room, speaking to the soldiers. "Thank you all very much, what a great job you do, it is an honour to be here - it was a long flight," he said after arriving, to laughter from soldiers.

"But we love it," he added.

Mr Trump then left to attend his bilateral meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the airfield's air force headquarters.

The Afghan trip came after Mr Trump abruptly broke off peace talks with the Taleban in September, cancelling a secret meeting with Taleban and Afghan leaders at the Camp David presidential retreat after a particularly deadly spate of violence, including a bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, among them an American soldier.

That ended a nearly year-long effort by the US to reach a political settlement with the Taleban, the group that protected Al-Qaeda extremists in Afghanistan, prompting US military action after the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In brief remarks to reporters during the bilateral session, Mr Ghani thanked Mr Trump for his leadership, and called for a deal that will not give too much power to the Taleban.

13,000

Number of US troops remaining in Afghanistan.

8,600

Number of US troops that President Donald Trump plans to reduce the military presence to.

Both leaders then attended a rally-style event at a nearby hangar for US troops, and Mr Trump entered to the same song - Proud To Be An American - that he uses at campaign rallies.

He then invited Mr Ghani to speak to American troops, and the Afghan leader delivered an impassioned defence of the US mission.

"Please thank your families for agreeing to miss you on this special occasion at home and for being here defending United States security and our freedom. Together, we will succeed," Mr Ghani told the soldiers. "We will never permit the repetition of 9/11 again. God bless you, God bless the President."

Mr Trump reiterated that they are working on a peace deal in Afghanistan.

"Rest assured that my administration will always be committed to annihilating terrorists wherever they appear," Mr Trump told the troops, adding that he looked forward to the day "when we can bring each and every one of you home and safe to your family, and that day is coming and coming very soon".

Mr Trump's remarks hit many of the same themes as his campaign events, including discussing highs in the stock market and the recent death of a top Islamic State in Iraq and Syria leader.

In his speech, he also recalled serving turkey to the troops earlier and missing out on his own meal.

"I had a bit of mashed potatoes, and I never got to my turkey," Mr Trump told soldiers at the rally, saying that he instead went to take photographs with the servicemen and women. "I should have started with that, and not the mashed potatoes... I never got the turkey."

BLOOMBERG, ASSOCIATED PRESS