Truck-bus collision kills 17 in Pakistan

At least 17 people were killed and 13 others injured when a truck collided with a passenger bus in Pakistan's southern Sindh province on Monday, local media reported. Mr Zahid Shah, senior superintendent of police, said the accident happened on a motorway near Matiari district. The bus was carrying wedding-goers, Mr Shah said, adding that an investigation has been launched. Women and children were among those who died. Local people, police and rescue teams moved the bodies and injured to nearby hospitals. Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows around 9,000 road accidents have been reported every year since 2011, killing more than 4,500 people on average annually. Traffic police officials said 90 per cent of the accidents in Pakistan are caused by human errors.