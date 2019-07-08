Traffic at a standstill in protest against Bangladesh gas price hike

Bangladesh's Left Democratic Alliance party led a protest against the government's decision to hike gas prices yesterday, blocking key intersections in Dhaka and disrupting the city's transport network.

The state-run Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission last week raised natural gas prices by 32.8 per cent on average for all users effective from July 1, the first day of the country's fiscal year.

Almost all of the country's opposition parties, including the country's largest opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, supported the protest.

The business community also protested against the decision to raise gas price, a critical input for the industry.

Mr Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said that gas will make up around 1.5 per cent of manufacturing cost after the hike, an almost 1 per cent increase in production cost.