Trading numbers: The sums don't add up for India, China

India and China have differences on many issues, the latest being a disagreement over which country is India's largest trading partner.

India claims that it is the United States while China maintains that it is the South Asian country's largest trading partner.

According to Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry figures, trade between India and the US was worth US$119.4 billion (S$165.5 billion), while trade with China was worth US$115.4 billion in the financial year to March 31.

But China said trade was actually US$125 billion - putting it ahead of the US - adding that the discrepancy was due to "different statistical measurement scales".

While import duties may account for some discrepancies in trade data between countries, the massive US$9.6 billion difference is mystifying, said experts.

Professor Biswajit Dhar, a trade expert at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said: "China is reporting larger numbers of both exports and imports. This could be a case of over-invoicing and under-invoicing in exports and imports.

"These numbers need to be verified and there has to be a greater extent of Customs cooperation between the countries."

He noted India could have lost out on import duties, should the Chinese data be correct.

India has been trying to reduce dependence on China particularly after border clashes in 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers died, and the pandemic disruptions.

India put curbs on investments from China and banned Chinese apps. With pandemic disruptions to the supply chain, it also made efforts to diversify from China.

Border talks are still ongoing.