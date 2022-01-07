Top China diplomat to visit Sri Lanka as forex crisis deepens

COLOMBO (BLOOMBERG) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will have an opportunity to help out Sri Lanka when he visits this weekend as the island nation searches for funds to rebuild foreign exchange reserves and repay debt amid ballooning import bills.

Mr Wang's visit comes as Beijing seeks to balance US and Indian influence in the Indo-Pacific region during a pivotal political year in China.

He may offer more grants while in the capital Colombo, according to a Sri Lankan government official who asked not to be identified.

The ministries of finance and foreign affairs didn't officially respond to questions on the matter.

Chinese loans to Sri Lanka have been a contentious political topic over the past decade, with the country becoming an oft-cited example of debt diplomacy in President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative - an allegation Beijing has refuted.

In particular, Sri Lankan politicians came under scrutiny for a port in southern Hambantota that lost money and was eventually sold to a state-owned Chinese firm in a much-criticised debt-to-equity swap on a 99-year lease.

Still, Sri Lanka currently needs cash, and its leaders have sought to balance ties between major powers to get funds.

The country's finances have nosedived since the pandemic grounded airplanes and shuttered its tourism industry, a major source of foreign exchange earnings.

The situation has been exacerbated by looming debt repayments that Fitch Ratings put at US$6.9 billion (S$9.38 billion) this year.

Citigroup has flagged the risk of a "future potentially disorderly default".

The central bank has allocated the required foreign currency to repay US$500 million of bonds maturing Jan 18, Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said in a tweet on Wednesday (Jan 5).

The nation has another US$1 billion of dollar notes due July.

With rising import bills for fuel, machinery and food eating into foreign exchange reserves, half a dozen Cabinet ministers have begun to speak favourably in the press of going to the International Monetary Fund for assistance over the past month.

But it's unclear if the Rajapaksa family, which holds power in Sri Lanka and is seen as close to Beijing, supports turning to the US-based global body.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Monday said the government hasn't made a decision to approach the IMF, and unveiled a relief package valued at more than US$1 billion to calm public anger over the surging prices of food and medical items.

He also said no new taxes were planned.