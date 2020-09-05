Tiny village offers window into India's surging infections

RAJEWADI/GUWAHATI • The quaint, sugarcane-growing village of Rajewadi in India's west did not have a single confirmed coronavirus case until mid-August.

Now one in every four people there is positive for the virus, with the police blaming a local religious event for the spread.

Such spurts in cases in small towns and villages, where mask wearing and social distancing have nearly vanished and community gatherings are back, explain why India's infections are now rising faster than anywhere else in the world and why the country is soon set to top 4 million cases.

Based on current trends, India will overtake Brazil as the second-worst affected nation after the United States in days.

The South Asian country reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections yesterday, taking its tally to 3.94 million. The number was slightly below the record 83,883 daily increase in cases it reported the previous day.

The ministry said 1,096 people died from Covid-19 yesterday, taking the toll to 68,472.

Cases are accelerating in its towns, villages and smaller cities while the situation has stabilised in the big metropolis of New Delhi and Mumbai.

The World Health Organisation has said India's low mortality rate could rise as the virus fans out to the vast countryside, where health facilities are basic at best.

In Rajewadi - a small village of around 360 in India's most-affected state of Maharashtra - the authorities launched widespread testing only after an elderly resident was found to have died of Covid-19 on Aug 17.

Since then, 91 people there have tested positive and the village has been sealed off by police.

Government officials, police and residents said days before the death - the village's only fatality from the disease - the person and about 30 others had gathered to offer prayers to a local deity. They also had dinner together, and throughout, no one wore masks or practised social distancing.

The police said almost all those who attended have tested positive. They have lodged a complaint against the organiser for violating the state's epidemic act.

A person who saw the function but did not attend said "everyone was behaving like coronavirus won't catch them". He declined to be named.

The village is now barricaded with bamboo and wood, with a poster describing it as a containment zone.

Mr Sanjay Bhosale, a village grocery shop owner whose son has contracted the virus, said residents had grown tired of the rules and resumed interactions like before.

"A perception was created that coronavirus was just a hype, that it's not that serious," he said.

"Only after the person died, people took it seriously again, but by then the virus had spread across the village."

This trend has played out across India's countryside where 60 per cent of its 1.35 billion people live.

As more cases are reported on the back of higher testing, some states such as Assam in the northeast have asked police to tighten enforcement of restrictions.

Largely rural Assam has reported one of the highest infection totals in India.

In Satara, total cases doubled between Aug 6 and Aug 23, the period in which India added 1 million new infections - the fastest such jump in the world.

Officials warn the situation will get worse before getting better.

"In April and May, people were following all the rules but now the mentality has changed. They have become casual and are taking coronavirus lightly," civil surgeon Subhash Chavan from Satara said.

Nationally, India's testing has more than doubled in a month to over a million a day. That is about 32 tests per 1,000 people, higher than in many developing countries but much lower than the United States' rate of 253 per 1,000.

Officials say that because India's rural health infrastructure is poor, the focus is on testing so patients can be isolated earlier at home, reserving scarce hospital beds for the most critical.

Still, only 1.76 per cent of confirmed patients have died in India, compared with the global case fatality rate of 3.3 per cent.

India, which is staring at the worst economic downturn in its history, is moving to ease lockdown restrictions, despite the rise in infections. It is set to resume urban metro train operations and allow up to 100 people to gather for events starting later this month.

"We have to take into consideration the economic angle while dealing with the pandemic," said Assam's health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Rather than frequent lockdowns, we must try to maintain social distancing and use masks to contain the virus."

