Timor-Leste hopes to join Asean in 2023, boost trade with Indonesia

BOGOR (Indonesia) • Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta said during his visit to Indonesia yesterday that he hoped to boost trade ties between the two countries and seal a decades-long bid by his nation to join Asean next year.

Mr Ramos-Horta met his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on his first state visit to the neighbouring country since he was elected in April for a second stint as president.

He previously served as president of Timor-Leste from 2007 to 2012.

"Timor-Leste as part of South-east Asia has fulfilled many of the requirements necessary for a functioning economy and democracy so... will be a productive member of Asean," he said, noting that he hoped his young country could join the regional grouping when Indonesia takes over its presidency next year.

Timor-Leste, which applied for Asean membership in 2011, now holds observer status.

Speaking at the presidential palace in Bogor, south of Jakarta, the Indonesian President said his country had invested US$818 million (S$1.1 billion) in Timor-Leste, mainly in energy, banking and communication businesses.

"We've agreed to increase trade between both countries," said Mr Widodo, who is widely known as Jokowi.

Official Indonesian data shows that trade between the countries was worth about US$250 million last year. Heavily dependent on oil and gas revenue, the half-island nation of 1.3 million people has grappled with diversifying its economy and reducing high rates of poverty.

The former Portuguese colony was incorporated into Indonesia in 1976 and gained formal independence in 2002.

Mr Ramos-Horta, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the conflict in Timor-Leste on its road to independence, had expressed his will to continue to foster a special relationship with the United States and advocate for Timor-Leste to join Asean.

He said yesterday he welcomed deepening trade ties with Jakarta and Indonesia's commitment to Timor-Leste joining the 10-member Asean regional bloc.

