Tibetan-origin soldier with India's troops dies in border clash with China

NEW DELHI • A Tibetan-origin soldier with India's special forces was killed in the latest border showdown with Chinese troops on their contested Himalayan border, a Tibetan representative has said.

The death is the first reported from two incidents in 48 hours on the border, which has heightened tensions between the giant nations just two months after a battle that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

India and China, which fought a border war in 1962, have accused each other of seeking to cross their unofficial frontier in the Ladakh region in a bid to gain territory on Saturday, and then again on Monday.

Neither side has announced any casualties but Ms Namghyal Dolkar Lhagyari, a member of the Tibetan Parliament in exile, told AFP on Tuesday that the Tibetan-origin soldier was "martyred during the clash" on Saturday night.

She said another member of the Special Frontier Force that reportedly includes many ethnic Tibetans, who oppose China's claim to their home region, was wounded in the operation.

The world's two most populous countries have sent tens of thousands of troops to the region since a brutal June 15 battle.

India has said 20 troops were killed. China acknowledged casualties, but did not give figures.

The two sides blamed each other for the latest incidents.

Indian media reports, quoting military sources, said People's Liberation Army forces from China tried to take hilltops traditionally claimed by India around Pangong Tso, a lake at an altitude of 4,200m.

India yesterday banned 118 more Chinese apps in a stepped-up backlash. The Information Technology Ministry said the apps - including the mobile version of the popular video game PUBG and other services provided by Chinese Internet giant Tencent - promoted activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The United States hopes for a peaceful resolution to the clashes between India and China on the disputed mountain border, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday.

Speaking during a press conference at the State Department, Mr Pompeo also said Washington was calling on China to engage in talks with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

