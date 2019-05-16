Three militants, soldier killed in Kashmir gun battle

SRINAGAR, KASHMIR (DPA) - Three suspected militants and an Indian Army soldier were killed on Thursday (May 16) in a counter-insurgency operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir state, police said.

A civilian was also killed in the crossfire between the rebels and security forces, a local police official said.

The Indian Army's Northern Command said in a Twitter post that three "terrorists" had been killed and weapons have been confiscated.

The incident kicked off when a team made up of army, police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Dalipora area after receiving information on the presence of militants. As the joint team intensified its search, the militants opened fire.

Two soldiers were injured in the ensuing gun battle. One of them succumbed to injuries as he was being airlifted to the army hospital in Srinagar. A civilian was killed and his brother injured in the crossfire, police said.

Search and sanitisation operations were being carried out. A curfew has been imposed in the area as hundreds of local people tried to march to the site of the encounter, NDTV news channel reported.

Internet services were suspended in the district.

Indian security forces have intensified anti-insurgency operations in the region after a suicide bombing killed 40 paramilitary troopers on a highway in Pulwama on Feb 14.

India blames Pakistan for aiding and abetting Kashmiri militants, a charge Islamabad denies.

Tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan escalated after the bombing following which India launched an airstrike on what it claimed was a rebel camp inside Pakistan.