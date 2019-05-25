Three die descending Mount Everest

KATHMANDU • Three Indian climbers, two of them women, died of exhaustion while descending Mount Everest, Nepali officials said yesterday, taking to 15 the total of mountaineers killed or missing in this year's climbing season.

More than 120 climbers scaled the world's highest mountain on Thursday, but some of them were caught in the crowd on the slopes, leading to exhaustion, dehydration and death, the officials said.

Mr Nihal Ashpak Bagwan, 27, and Ms Anjali Sharad Kulkarni, 54, died on the way down from the summit, 8,850m high.

"Bagwan died of dehydration, exhaustion and tiredness after being caught in the jam of climbers," said Mr Keshab Paudel of the Peak Promotion hiking agency that handled the climber's logistics.

Another agency, Arun Treks and Expeditions, said its client, Ms Kulkarni, died of weakness while coming down to Camp IV on the South Col of Everest.

Nepal's tourism department official Mira Acharya confirmed the deaths, adding that Ms Kalpana Das, 49, also died during the descent from the peak, but the exact cause of her death was unclear.

Altogether, 15 climbers have died or are missing on different Himalayan peaks in Nepal since the start of the climbing season in March.

REUTERS