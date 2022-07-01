Thousands in India demand protection for Hindus after tailor killed

NEW DELHI • Thousands of people marched through the Indian city of Udaipur yesterday, many holding Hindu saffron flags and placards demanding protection for Hindus after two Muslim men filmed themselves slaying a Hindu tailor in the city earlier this week.

Police had barred public gatherings in the north-western state of Rajasthan, fearing they could lead to more communal violence. But officials in Udaipur, a city of around half a million people in the southern part of the state, decided to let a short march take place.

Senior Rajasthan police official Dinesh M.N. said that around 7,000 people joined the march, and that it was peaceful.

Meanwhile, there were protests elsewhere in India over Tuesday's shocking killing, and they also passed without any major incident.

Federal police have interrogated the suspected killers, who posted two videos online - one showing assailants slashing the tailor around the head and neck as he bent to take measurements in his shop.

In the second video, two Muslim men are seen brandishing a meat cleaver while claiming responsibility for slaughtering the tailor, Mr Kanhaiyalal Teli, saying he had insulted Prophet Muhammad.

They also issued a threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their video and alluded to Ms Nupur Sharma, a former spokesman for Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist party whose remarks about the Prophet last month triggered domestic and international outrage.

The case was being investigated as a "terrorism-related incident" rather than a communal one, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters in Udaipur.

Some media reports say one of the suspects was in contact with extremist groups in Pakistan.

Standing outside the victim's house, Mr Gehlot said police would check claims by the family that Mr Teli had received threats from some group.

"We will ensure that the guilty get punished," Mr Gehlot said as he appealed for calm.

The federal government in New Delhi has asked social media companies to remove any content that encourages or glorifies the killing.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also called for people to stay calm.

Last month, the BJP suspended Ms Sharma and another official over remarks about the Prophet, though opposition politicians have called for stronger action.

Mr Modi's pursuit of a "Hindu first" agenda since coming to power in 2014 has stoked communal tensions in India, a country with a ghastly history of Hindu-Muslim violence.

And many Muslims, who make up 13 per cent of the country's 1.4-billion population, complain of feeling more marginalised due to Mr Modi's policies.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE