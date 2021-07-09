Thousands flock to see dwarf cow in Bangladesh

CHARIGRAM (Bangladesh) • Thousands of people are defying a nationwide coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh to see Rani, a 51cm tall cow, with its owners claiming it is the world's smallest.

The 23-month-old dwarf cow has become a media star with scores of newspapers and TV stations throwing the spotlight on the tiny bovine at a farm near Dhaka.

Pictures of Rani on social media platforms have set off a tourist frenzy. Despite a nationwide transport shutdown because of record Covid-19 cases and deaths, people are flocking in rickshaws to the farm in Charigram, 30km south-west of Dhaka.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life. Never," said Ms Rina Begum, 30, who came from a neighbouring town.

Rani is 66cm long and weighs only 26kg but the owners say it is 10cm shorter than the smallest cow in Guinness World Records.

Mr Hasan Howlader, manager of the Shikor Agro farm, used a tape measure to show dozens of onlookers how Rani dwarfs her closest rival Manikyam, a cow in the Indian state Kerala that currently holds the world record.

"People come long distances despite the coronavirus lockdown. Most want to take selfies with Rani," Mr Howlader said, adding that Guinness World Records had promised a decision in three months. "More than 15,000 people have come to see Rani in the past three days alone," he said. "We did not expect such huge interest. Honestly speaking, we are tired."

Guinness World Records said Manikyam, from the Vechur breed, was 61cm high in June 2014.

Rani is a Bhutti, or Bhutanese, cow which is prized for its meat in Bangladesh. The other Bhuttis on the farm are twice Rani's size.

Mr Sajedul Islam, the government's chief vet for the region, said Rani is a product of "genetic inbreeding" and is unlikely to become any bigger.

Mr Islam said he had told the farm to restrict the tourist influx. "I told them they should not allow so many people here. They may carry diseases here that threaten Rani's health," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE