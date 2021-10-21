Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of refugee crisis

NEW YORK • Terrified farmers and families with children in Myanmar are fleeing into India as the military junta that seized power in a February coup continues to seek out and eliminate resistance along the country's border.

The Tatmadaw, as the Myanmar military is known, has targeted areas that are home to thousands of armed civilians who call themselves the People's Defence Force.

Soldiers have fired rocket launchers into residential neighbourhoods, burned down homes, cut off Internet access and food supplies, and even shot at fleeing civilians, according to residents.

For more than seven decades, armed conflict, political repression and targeted campaigns against minorities like the Rohing-ya have forced hundreds of thousands of people from Myanmar to seek refuge in other countries. Many more are now expected to follow.

Aid groups say they are preparing for a flood of refugees but are concerned that countries surrounding Myanmar such as Thailand may push them back.

In north-west Chin State, an entire town of roughly 12,000 people has nearly emptied out in the past month. Residents have reported a large build-up of troops in recent weeks, signalling a potential wider crackdown by the Tatmadaw and leaving many people desperate to escape.

After troops burned down his home on Sept 18 with rocket-propelled grenades, Mr Ral That Chung decided he had no choice but to leave Thantlang, his town in Chin State. "I love Myanmar, but I will return only if there is peace," said Mr Ral That Chung, who walked for eight days with 10 members of his family to reach India.

In the eight months since the army seized control, roughly 15,000 people in Myanmar have fled for India, according to the United Nations.

Ms Catherine Stubberfield, a spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' Asia and Pacific bureau, said the agency has tracked some 5,000 people who successfully entered India from Myanmar after recent clashes.

"The brutality in which entire villages are attacked indiscriminately has created a horrific situation in which people are absolutely desperate," said Mr Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar. "And things are getting worse."

The refugees say they sleep in forests for days, some of them going without food as they make their way towards India. Once they reach the Tiau River crossing separating the two countries, they take a bamboo raft or boat across to reach safety.

In the village of Ramthlo, Mr Crosby Cung said all 1,000 people who live there were preparing to leave. The villagers, he said, have selected two to three places where roughly 500 people can hide out in the forest until they are ready to head for the Indian border.

Last week, soldiers set a neighbouring village on fire. "It is really sad to see," Mr Cung said. "I want to protect my village so they do not loot and burn down the village. But we, the civilians, can't do anything."

NYTIMES