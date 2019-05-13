Thousands attend mass in Colombo for first time after Easter terror

COLOMBO • Thousands of Catholics attended mass in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo yesterday for the first time since the Easter bomb attacks that killed 258 people.

Soldiers armed with automatic assault rifles guarded St Theresa's Church in Colombo's Thimbirigasyaya residential quarter, while members of the congregation were searched for explosives.

The sprawling church carpark was empty as the authorities did not allow any vehicles into the compound as part of high-level security.

The government has blamed local militants for the deadly April 21 bombings, which targeted three Christian churches and three luxury hotels.

Regular services were cancelled across all churches soon after the deadly suicide attacks.

The archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, had in the past two weeks conducted private Sunday services, which were broadcast live on national television. Most churches outside Colombo had resumed regular services from last week under tight security.

Catholic private schools, which remained closed after the Easter holidays, will reopen tomorrow, church officials said.

All state-run schools resumed classes last week after police and security forces deployed armed guards. The government has blamed a local group, the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), for the bombings. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group claimed responsibility and the NTJ bombers filmed themselves making a pledge of allegiance to the elusive leader of ISIS before the attacks.

President Maithripala Sirisena has vowed to eliminate the NTJ militants and restore normality in the country which is still emerging from a 37-year Tamil separatist war that ended almost a decade ago.

There have been renewed religious tensions in the wake of the attacks. Troops in the northern Catholic-majority town of Chilaw fired shots into the air and police imposed a curfew yesterday after mobs attacked a mosque.

The violence erupted after a resident misunderstood a Facebook post as a threat against Christians. The curfew is set to be lifted at dawn today.

