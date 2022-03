COLOMBO • Mrs Nirupa Samanthi, 53, has not been able to sell any hot rice hoppers for three days in a row. Although disappointed, she is not surprised.

Every one of her 220 neighbours in Block B of Siyapath Sevana, a housing complex for low-income families in Colombo, has been cutting expenses. The residents - labourers, gardeners, taxi drivers, domestic workers, salesmen and snack vendors - are feeling the pain of an economic emergency like never before.