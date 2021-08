NEW DELHI - Tyngshainlang Dewkhaid lives in Mawsynram, a place described as the wettest on earth. With an average annual rainfall of almost 12m, this hilly region in India's north-eastern state of Meghalaya should ideally have more than sufficient water to meet local residents' needs.

Yet, Mr Dewkhaid, 48, and his family of four other individuals, struggle to get water in Phlangwanbroi, a village in the Mawsynram area.