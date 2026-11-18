Not only was this the first Quad Leaders’ Summit in more than two years, but it was also US President Donald Trump’s first attendance at such a meeting.

NEW DELHI – It was a sight awaited for more than two years – the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia standing side by side on the same platform, reaffirming their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Their meeting finally came on Nov 17 as the leaders of the Quad, or the four-nation grouping widely perceived as a counterweight to China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, got together in Manila, somewhat assuaging concerns about the group’s fading momentum.