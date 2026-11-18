News Analysis
“The Quad isn’t out of the woods”: Challenges loom for the grouping as its leaders reunite in Manila
- Quad leaders from the US, India, Japan and Australia met in Manila after more than two years, backing a free and open Indo-Pacific and reviving top-level talks.
- They promised work on critical supply chains, maritime transit and AI, and announced a Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in Mumbai in early 2027 and a 2027 Guam exercise.
- Experts said the group still faces risks from Trump’s transactional style, vague plans on critical minerals and AI, and each member’s trade ties with China.
AI generated
NEW DELHI – It was a sight awaited for more than two years – the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia standing side by side on the same platform, reaffirming their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Their meeting finally came on Nov 17 as the leaders of the Quad, or the four-nation grouping widely perceived as a counterweight to China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, got together in Manila, somewhat assuaging concerns about the group’s fading momentum.