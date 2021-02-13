The Chinese New Year show must go on, say members of Kolkata's Indian-Chinese community

Decorated lanes in Tangra, Kolkata, on Feb 11, 2021.
Decorated lanes in Tangra, Kolkata, on Feb 11, 2021.ST PHOTOS: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA
India Correspondent
  • Published
    30 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KOLKATA - Watching closely, Mr James Liao instructs his two lion dancers on the best way to execute a dexterous jump that places one atop the shoulder of the other.

"Jump on two legs, on two legs you go up. Control and balance," he commands.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 