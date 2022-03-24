The Adani behemoth

BANGALORE • When the Adani Group announced early this month that it was picking up a minority stake in an Indian media firm Quintillion, the only surprise for many observers was that it had taken the company this long.

Over the last two decades, and particularly since the rise to power of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Gautam Adani's prominence in India has expanded. Last week, a global rich list said the founder of Adani Group had added more to his wealth last year than anyone else.

At a net worth of US$81 billion (S$110 billion), Mr Adani is India's second richest person, behind Mr Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries.

Mr Adani does not come from riches, and started as a diamond and plastics trader in the western state of Gujarat, where he was born in Ahmedabad in 1962. In the 1990s, he won a contract to operate Mundra Port, now India's largest commercial port, and slowly expanded into other infrastructure sectors.

In 2002, Mr Adani publicly backed Mr Modi, who was then Chief Minister of Gujarat and was facing criticism of his handling of religious violence.

Mr Adani has been accused of benefiting from the relationship by having policies tailored to his advantage. In 2018, for example, when six Indian airports were privatised, the central government relaxed bidding rules and allowed firms without prior experience to apply. The Adani Group won all six bids.

Today, the Adani Group runs seven publicly listed firms with a market cap of more than US$150 billion. Mr Adani is now India's largest private port operator, coal trader, private airport operator and thermal power producer, and among the world's largest solar power developers.

Rohini Mohan