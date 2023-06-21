Tesla's Musk says eyeing significant India investments after meeting Modi

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW DELHI - Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a “significant investment” in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.

His comments came after a meeting with Mr Modi on Tuesday during the Indian leader’s state visit to the United States.

A source previously told Reuters that Mr Musk would brief Mr Modi on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India.

India has strong potential for a sustainable energy future including solar power, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles, Mr Musk said, adding that he hopes to bring SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service to India as well.

“He (Modi) really cares about India because he’s pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do,” Mr Musk told reporters after the meeting.

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible.”

Later, India’s foreign ministry spokesman tweeted saying Mr Modi had invited Mr Musk to “explore opportunities in India for investments in electric mobility and rapidly expanding commercial space sector”.