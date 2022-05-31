Tesla shelves plan to set up plant in India as other carmakers leave

With Tesla deciding not to set up its manufacturing plant in India after a year of discussions, the electric carmaker joins the dozens of foreign companies that have either shelved plans to enter India or left the country in the past five years.

On May 13, Tesla officially abandoned its efforts to enter the Indian market and started to reassign local staff when it could not get the government to lower import tariffs for foreign electric vehicles (EVs).

Tesla had sought to first test demand in India by selling EVs imported from production hubs in the United States and China at lower tariffs. But the Indian government had wanted it to first set up a local manufacturing facility.

The same week, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the US over investment opportunities in the South-east Asian country.

At least eight foreign carmakers - including General Motors, Fiat and Ford Motor - have left India, the world's fourth-largest automobile market, since 2017.

US automotive major Ford Motor stopped production in its Chennai and Sanand plants from September 2021. It also shelved plans on May 12 for a plant manufacturing EVs for export despite getting government approval for production-linked incentives.

The company, which has been in India for more than 30 years, had invested about US$2.5 billion (S$3.4 billion) in plants, and incurred losses of over US$2 billion.

Last month, Nissan's Datsun stopped making its cars in its Chennai plant over low sales performance. American motorcycle manufacturers Harley-Davidson and United Motors (UM) exited in September 2020 and October 2019, respectively, citing lack of demand for their products.

Italian carmaker Fiat stopped operations in India after seven years in March 2019 over poor sales. In December 2018, a few months before its decision to stop production at its Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra state, the company sold a mere 75 cars, while local market leader Maruti Suzuki sold more than 119,000.

South Korean SsangYong Motor Company pulled out in 2018, while General Motors exited in 2017 after more than two decades in India because of mounting losses and inadequate interest in its Chevrolet and Opel models.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said the "sudden exits" of Ford, GM, Man Trucks, Fiat, Harley and UM motorcycles caused a loss of 64,000 jobs and dealer investments of 24.85 billion rupees (S$440 million).

Analysts say the reasons for the dwindling interest could be unfavourable policies like high taxes on imported and locally made cars, and lower-than-expected demand for cars, especially after falling incomes and unemployment in the pre-pandemic economic slowdown worsened into hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inflation hit an eight-year high last month, while diesel and petrol prices were also at an all-time high until the New Delhi government trimmed fuel taxes on May 22.

India's automotive sector has seen a slowdown for half a decade now, with sales plummeting 30 per cent even before the pandemic. This is due to multiple factors such as falling demand, fuel price rise, over-dependence on China for crucial components like semiconductors, emission policy changes, and higher taxes as the Indian government pushes the industry to shift to EVs. Market leaders like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Japan's Toyota survive but have shrunk production targets too.

A February 2021 parliamentary standing committee report noted that both local and foreign companies in India face challenges including administrative and regulatory hurdles, inadequate and costly credit facilities, tedious land acquisition procedures, inadequate infrastructure facilities, high logistics costs and a large unorganised manufacturing sector.