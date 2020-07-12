Teenager dies of suspected bubonic plague infection in west Mongolia

ULAN BATOR (XINHUA) - A 15-year-old boy on Sunday (July 12) died of suspected infection of bubonic plague in the western Mongolian province of Govi-Altai, according to the country's National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases (NCZD).

The teenager was found to have eaten marmot meat before his death, the NCZD said, adding the centre based in the capital Ulan Bator is expected to receive samples taken from him on Monday.

Quarantine has been imposed on five soums in the Govi-Altai province due to the suspected death.

Two cases of bubonic plague have been confirmed recently in the neighbouring province of Khovd.

Bubonic plague is a bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots.

It can kill an adult in less than 24 hours if not treated in time, according to the World Health Organisation.