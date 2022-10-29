Tamil village waits for a god from Singapore

BENGALURU - Barefooted and bare-chested, his forehead smeared with holy ash, farm labourer E. Batthan, 60, spends every Friday at the Shiva temple in Sivankoodal village.

At the hexagonal temple that stands in an oasis of rice farms amid the Sriperumbudur industrial estate in Tamil Nadu, he prays to a stone lingam of Shiva to bless his wife with good health.

But Mr Batthan also has an earthlier prayer. “I wait for the day the government will reunite us with our missing god,” he said in Tamil.

Decades ago – few know exactly when – a spectacular bronze idol of Somaskanda was stolen from this 900-year-old Sivakozhundeshwarar Temple, built by mediaeval king Rajendra Chola.

The Somaskanda is a set of three idols: Lord Shiva and his wife, Parvati, seated comfortably with their baby son, Skanda, in the middle.

Barely 54cm tall, the Sivankoodal idols have hooked noses, oval faces and supple anatomical proportions: classic features of bronze sculptures made during the rule of the Tamil-speaking Chola dynasty that reigned in southern India and parts of Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Indonesia from the mid-ninth to the 13th century.

Sivankoodal is home to 120 low-income families. Village milkman Sethu, 55, zoomed in on a photo of the idols he had on his phone, admiring Shiva’s almond eyes.

“Do you know where our beautiful Somaskanda is now? In Singapore,” he said.

Investigations by citizen activists and the Tamil Nadu Police’s Idol Wing had traced the Somaskanda in 2015 to the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) in Singapore.

The museum’s spokesman confirmed to The Straits Times that the Somaskanda – and two others highlighted by the police – are indeed in its collection.

India is now trying to retrieve the idol from Singapore and reinstate it for worship in the Sivankoodal temple, where it had been for hundreds of years.