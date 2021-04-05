Tamil Nadu votes not just for a new govt, but also its future

The ghosts of leaders past haunt Tamil Nadu as the southern Indian state prepares to elect its government tomorrow.

In Chennai, a woman eating idli froze as she heard the voice of the late Ms J. Jayalalithaa endorsing a candidate for her party, until she realised that the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was simply running an old tape of the leader in a passing campaign van.

In Madurai, tea shops blared a song about the late Mr M. Karunanidhi's oratory in canvassing votes for his son M.K. Stalin, the leader of the current opposition party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In Thiruvannamalai, medical student Jayaraj Duraimurugan, a first-time voter, wore a T-shirt with a line drawing of an old man with a flowing white beard. This is radical social activist E.V. Ramasamy, or Periyar, from whose self-respect movement and social justice ideals in the 1920s the DMK and later the AIADMK emerged - he is the loudest of all ghosts today.

Tamil Nadu is having an election like never before. Its iconic, warring leaders are dead, leaving the two Dravidian parties grappling to find not just new faces, but also new direction. They are facing the might of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it tries to expand its vote share in the progressive and fiercely autonomous Tamil state that has always rejected the Hindu nationalist party.

Even as they campaign furiously outside, the ultimate churn is on the inside of both Dravidian parties. A lot is at stake.

"With the BJP at the doorstep, this election is not just about choosing the next chief minister. It will determine the future of Dravidian politics and state autonomy in India," said Dr Ramu Manivannan, head of the political department at Madras University.

Since 1967, only Dravidian parties have ruled the state, prioritising Tamil cultural identity and social justice policies such as reserving college seats and job opportunities for "backward" castes, free meal schemes that boosted school enrolment, and industrial development that helped disempowered intermediate caste groups.

National parties like the Congress could get by in Tamil Nadu only as allies of the regional parties. The BJP has now done the same, entering into an alliance with the ruling AIADMK which faces a tough re-election after 10 years in power, the last few turbulent with factional infighting.

"For the past 20 years, DMK and AIADMK clashed over personalities, but both proceeded on the same Dravidian ideology. But the BJP's ideology is diametrically opposed to ours. To fight against it, we have to strengthen and propagate our own ideals," said DMK's organising secretary and parliamentarian T.K.S. Elangovan.

Mr P.T.R. Thiagarajan, who is part of Mr Stalin's close team, has been at the forefront of this "return to values", as he calls it.

The former investment banker and grandson of a Dravidian movement founder launched the Dravidian Professionals Forum in December last year. It is a group of about 650 social scientists, accountants, lawyers, and IT professionals across the world.

Listing the state's high per capita income and favourable social indicators like gender ratio, Chennai-based corporate lawyer Pugazh Gandhi, the forum's coordinator, said: "Our aim is to inform educated, successful Tamils of the role equal-opportunity politics played in their success."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the forum held virtual discussions on the economy and relevance of Periyar's works, and contributed to the DMK's election manifesto.

The 26,000-plus members of the IT wing have, since 2017, honed the party's social media messaging to reflect a sharp anti-BJP stance. On April 1, for example, dozens of DMK election candidates tweeted invitations to Prime Minister Modi to campaign for their opponents to help widen their "winning margin" of votes.

"For a decade now, the party had lacked infrastructure, institutional memory and data to support precise decision-making," Mr Thiagarajan said. Recently, it digitised and streamlined electoral data, carried out post-poll surveys and studied election mechanisms.

The DMK hopes these reforms will help distract from charges of the party being dynastic and corrupt.

The AIADMK, meanwhile, hopes to simply survive beyond this election. "This election will choose the next leadership of the AIADMK," said Mr Rabi Bernard, a member and former parliamentarian.

After Ms Jayalalithaa died in 2016, her close friend Sasikala Natarajan took the reins of the party but she was jailed in 2016 for corruption. The party expelled her but began to crumble into factions.

To keep it together and return it to power, incumbent chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami joined hands with the BJP. It is an uncomfortable alliance, say analysts, leading Mr Palaniswami to cede more ground than any Tamil Nadu leader has before.

To win public trust, AIADMK leaders are now assuring voters that they will protect the state's interests, promising to revoke centralised medical exams and opposing the citizenship laws that it earlier controversially backed.