Taliban, Western diplomats hold talks in Oslo

OSLO • In their first visit to Europe since returning to power in Afghanistan, members of the Taliban began landmark talks with Western diplomats in Oslo yesterday to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The international community has, however, insisted that the Taliban must respect human rights before aid to the country can resume.

The Taliban delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, is holding talks with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, the European Union and Norway.

The closed-door discussions, facilitated by Norway, are being held at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo.

Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has deteriorated drastically since last August, when the fundamentalists stormed back to power 20 years after being toppled. International aid came to a halt, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering from hunger after several severe droughts.

Mr Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, tweeted on Sunday: "As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan."

No country has yet recognised the Taliban government.

Norway has emphasised that the talks, which have been criticised by some experts and members of the Afghan diaspora, would "not represent a legitimisation or recognition of the Taliban".

"But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stressed last week.

Meanwhile, the Taliban hopes the talks will help "transform the atmosphere of war... into a peaceful situation", according to government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid last Saturday.

Since August, international aid, which financed around 80 per cent of the Afghan budget, has been suspended and the United States has frozen US$9.5 billion (S$12.8 billion) in assets in the Afghan central bank.

Unemployment has skyrocketed and civil servants' salaries have not been paid for months in the country, already ravaged by several severe droughts.

Hunger now threatens 23 million Afghans, or 55 per cent of the population, according to the United Nations, which says it needs US$4.4 billion from donor countries this year to address the humanitarian crisis.

The international community is waiting to see how the Taliban intends to govern after being accused of trampling on human rights during its first stint in power between 1996 and 2001.

While the Islamists claim to have modernised, women are still largely excluded from public sector jobs and most secondary schools for girls remain closed.

Two women activists disappeared this week in Kabul.

On Sunday, during the first day of the group's three-day visit to Oslo, the Taliban met Afghan civil society members, including women activists and journalists, for talks on human rights.

One of those at the meetings, women's rights activist Jamila Afghani, told Agence France-Presse that "it was a positive ice-breaking meeting". She added that the Taliban "displayed goodwill... Let's see what their actions will be, based on their words".

Among the 15 member all-male Taliban delegation is Anas Haqqani, a leader of the most feared and violent faction of the Taliban movement - the Haqqani network, responsible for some of the most devastating attacks in Afghanistan. His participation has been heavily criticised on social media.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE