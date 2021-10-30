Taliban urges Western govts to free Afghan funds parked overseas

FRANKFURT • The Taliban government in Afghanistan is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis.

Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the United States Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban ousted the Western-backed government in August.

While Western powers want to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, they have also refused to officially recognise the Taliban government.

A Finance Ministry spokesman said the government would respect human rights but within the framework of Islamic law, including the education of women.

Under the Taliban's 1996 to 2001 rule, women were largely shut out of paid employment and education, and had to be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.

The spokesman, Mr Ahmad Wali Haqmal, said: "The money belongs to the Afghan nation. Just give us our own money. Freezing this money is unethical and is against all international laws and values."

A top Afghan Central Bank official also called on European nations including Germany to release their share of the reserves to avoid an economic collapse that could trigger migration towards Europe.

"Europe is going to be affected most severely if Afghanistan does not get access to this money... People will be desperate. They are going to go to Europe," said Mr Shah Mehrabi, a board member at the central bank.

The call for assistance comes as Afghanistan faces a collapse of its fragile economy. The departure of US-led forces and many international donors left the country without grants that financed three-quarters of public spending.

Mr Haqmal said the humanitarian aid that Afghanistan currently receives offered only "small relief".

The Finance Ministry said it had a daily tax take of roughly 400 million Afghanis (S$6 million).

Mr Mehrabi said Afghanistan needed US$150 million (S$202 million) each month to "prevent imminent crisis", keeping the local currency and prices stable, adding that any transfer could be monitored by an auditor.

"If reserves remain frozen, Afghan importers will not be able to pay for their shipments, banks will start to collapse, food will become scarce, grocery stores will be empty," he said.

He hopes that while the US has said it will not release its lion's share of roughly US$9 billion of funds, European countries might.

The Taliban took back power in Afghanistan in August after Washington pulled out its troops, almost 20 years after the Islamists were ousted by American-led forces following the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the US.

REUTERS