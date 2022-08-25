Taliban say they've not found body of Al-Qaeda leader killed by US drone strike

KABUL (REUTERS) - The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday (Aug 25), after the United States said they killed the Al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since US Navy SEALs shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.