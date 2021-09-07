Taliban orders female private university students to wear face-covering niqab

KABUL • Women attending private Afghan universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, the Taliban government has ordered, and classes must be segregated by sex - or at least divided by a curtain.

In a lengthy document issued by the Taliban's education authority, the group also ordered that female students should only be taught by other women, but if that was not possible then "old men" of good character could fill in.

The decree applies to private colleges and universities, which have mushroomed since the Taliban's first rule ended in 2001.

During the previous Taliban rule, girls and women were mostly excluded from education because of regulations regarding same-sex classrooms and the insistence that they had to be accompanied by a male relative whenever they left their homes.

There was no order for women to wear the all-enveloping burqa in the new regulations issued late last Saturday, but the niqab effectively covers most of the face anyway, leaving just the eyes exposed.

In recent years, burqas and niqabs have largely vanished from the streets of the Afghan capital Kabul, but are seen more often in smaller cities and towns.

The decree comes as private universities prepared to open yesterday.

"Universities are required to recruit female teachers for female students based on their facilities," the decree said, adding that men and women should use separate entrances and exits. If it is not possible to hire women teachers, then colleges "should try to hire old men teachers who have a good record of behaviour".

While women now have to study separately, they must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside.

They must then stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building, according to the decree issued by the Taliban higher education ministry.

"Practically, it is a difficult plan - we don't have enough female instructors or classes to segregate the girls," said a university professor, who asked not to be named. "But the fact that they are allowing girls to go to schools and universities is a big positive step," he told Agence France-Presse.

Afghanistan's new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating than during their first stint in power. They have promised a more "inclusive" government that represents Afghanistan's complex ethnic makeup - though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

Over the past 20 years, since the Taliban was last in power, university admission rates have risen dramatically, particularly among women.

Before the Taliban returned in a lightning military campaign, entering Kabul last month, women studied alongside men and attended seminars with male professors.

But a spate of deadly attacks on education centres in recent years sparked panic. The Taliban denied being behind the attacks, some of which were claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has arrested four men who hit protesters and held journalists at gunpoint to break up a women's rights' demonstration in Kabul last Saturday, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, as quoted by The Guardian.

Mr Mujahid said the four men "mistreated the women and a reporter", but at the same time the Taliban refused to guarantee a right to protest when asked if women could safely come out on the streets again, the British newspaper reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE