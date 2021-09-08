Taliban names new govt amid major economic challenges

KABUL • The Taliban yesterday named Mullah Hassan Akhund, an associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as the head of the Afghan government, with Mullah Abul Ghani Baradar, head of its political office, as deputy.

Mr Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, will be the new interior minister, the Taliban's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister.

"The Cabinet is not complete, it is just acting," Mr Mujahid said. "We will try to take people from other parts of the country."

Mr Haqqani's appointment may complicate any moves by Washington to cooperate with the Taliban, particularly as President Joe Biden has urged the organisation to cut all ties with terrorist groups.

The appointment of established figures from different elements of the hardline Islamist movement also gave no indication of any concession towards the protests that broke out in Kabul yesterday.

The US and its allies have been watching to see if the Taliban would form an inclusive government that can stabilise the country and prevent a return to civil war.

Other demands include freedom of travel for those who want to leave Afghanistan and rights for women, who faced extreme repression when the Taliban last held power at the turn of the century.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government faces major challenges with signs of an economic crisis, as prices of essential goods rise in Kabul and banks run short on cash.

The US has frozen roughly US$9 billion (S$12.1 billion) in assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, the central bank, and the International Monetary Fund has cut off the group from using its reserves.

Yesterday, Taliban gunmen fired shots into the air to scatter protesters in Kabul, witnesses said, with video footage showing scores of people scurrying to escape volleys of gunfire.

Hundreds of men and women shouting slogans such as "Long live the resistance" and "Death to Pakistan" marched in the streets to protest against the Taliban takeover of the country.

Neighbouring Pakistan has deep ties with the Taliban and has been accused of assisting the Islamist group's return to power - charges the Islamabad government denies.

"The Islamic government is shooting at our poor people," one panic-stricken woman on the street says over sounds of gunfire in a video clip shown on Iranian television news.

Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that the Taliban had recommitted to letting Afghans leave, as he held talks in Qatar aimed at speeding up evacuations. He said the US was in contact with about 100 Americans who were still in Afghanistan.

About 1,000 people, including Americans, have been stuck in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif for days awaiting clearance for charter flights to leave, an organiser told Reuters, blaming the delay on the US State Department.

At the same news conference, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said no deal had yet been reached with the Taliban on how Qatar and its partner Turkey could get Kabul airport running again.

"Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other lifesaving aid is about to run out," Mr Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told a news conference in Geneva, urging more aid ahead of an international donor conference on Sept 13.

The World Health Organisation said it is liaising with Qatar on deliveries of medical supplies.

Drought and war have forced about 5.5 million Afghans to flee their homes, including more than 550,000 newly displaced this year, says the International Organisation for Migration. Western powers say they are prepared to send humanitarian aid, but that broader economic engagement depends on the Taliban government.

