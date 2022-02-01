Taliban killed scores of former Afghan officials: UN report

WASHINGTON • A United Nations report seen by Reuters says the Taliban and its allies are believed to have killed scores of former Afghan officials, security force members and people who worked with the international military contingent since the US-led pullout.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report to the Security Council paints a picture of worsening living conditions for Afghanistan's 39 million people despite an end to combat following the Taliban's takeover in August.

"An entire complex social and economic system is shutting down," Mr Guterres said.

The report sounds the latest in a series of warnings the UN chief has issued in recent months about the humanitarian and economic crises that accelerated after the Taliban seized Kabul as the last US-led foreign troops left and international donors cut critical financial aid.

Mr Guterres recommended the council approve a restructuring of the UN mission to deal with the situation, including the creation of a new human rights monitoring unit.

The UN mission "continues to receive credible allegations of killings, enforced disappearances and other violations" against former officials, security force members and people who worked for the US-led international military contingent despite a general amnesty announced by the Taliban, the report said.

The mission has determined as credible reports that more than 100 of those individuals have been killed - more than two-thirds of them allegedly by the Taliban or its affiliates - since Aug 15, it said.

There also are credible allegations of the extra-judicial killings of at least 50 people suspected of belonging to the local branch of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group, according to the report.

"Human rights defenders and media workers continue to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings," it said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called on the Taliban to "immediately release" the man believed to be its last American hostage, withholding any hope of recognising the militants' rule in Afghanistan until he is free.

Sunday's announcement came on the eve of the two-year anniversary of the kidnapping of Mr Mark Frerichs, a US Navy veteran who had spent a decade in Afghanistan working as a civil engineer.

"The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable," Mr Biden said.

"Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice," he added.

Washington has repeatedly told the Taliban that it will have to "earn" legitimacy before being recognised by the international community.

According to reports, Taliban negotiators have previously suggested a prisoner exchange, swapping Mr Frerichs for Bashir Noorzai, an Afghan tribal warlord and alleged Taliban associate imprisoned for life in the United States for smuggling heroin into the country.

But the US has expressed little interest in the deal.

Separately, universities in Afghanistan, closed since August, will reopen this month, the Taliban acting higher education minister said on Sunday without specifying whether female students would be able to return to class.

