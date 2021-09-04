Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghan govt: Sources

KABUL • Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon, as its fighters battled forces loyal to the vanquished republic in the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul.

The new government's most immediate priority, however, should be to stave off the collapse of an economy grappling with drought and the ravages of a conflict that killed about 240,000 Afghans.

Mr Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban co-founder Mullah Omar, and Mr Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.

"All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government," a Taliban official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The Taliban's supreme religious leader Haibatullah Akhunzada will focus on religious matters and governance within the framework of Islam, another Taliban source said.

The Taliban, which seized Kabul on Aug 15 after sweeping across most of the country, has faced resistance in the Panjshir Valley, where there have been reports of heavy fighting and casualties.

Several thousand fighters of regional militias and remnants of the government's armed forces have massed in the rugged valley under the leadership of Mr Ahmad Massoud, the son of former Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure.

While the Taliban has spoken of its desire to form a consensus government, a source close to the militant movement said the interim government being formed would consist solely of Taliban members.

It would comprise 25 ministries, with a consultative council, or shura, of 12 Muslim scholars, the source added.

Also being planned within six to eight months is a loya jirga, or grand assembly, bringing together elders and representatives across Afghan society to discuss a Constitution and the structure of the future government, the source said.

All the sources expected the interim government's Cabinet to be finalised soon.

The government's legitimacy in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial. Humanitarian groups have warned of impending catastrophe and the economy, reliant for years on millions of dollars of foreign aid, is near collapse.

Well before the Taliban took power, many Afghans were struggling to feed their families amid severe drought and millions could now face starvation, aid agencies say.

"Since Aug 15, we have seen the crisis accelerate and magnify, with the imminent economic collapse that is coming this country's way," Ms Mary-Ellen McGroarty, the director of the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, told Reuters from Kabul.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has no plans to release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the United States that it froze after the Taliban's takeover.

In a positive development, a senior executive of Western Union said the remittance firm was resuming money-transfer services to Afghanistan in line with a push from the United States to keep up humanitarian work.

