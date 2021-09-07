Taliban claims full control of Afghanistan, says it will form govt

KABUL • The Taliban claimed victory yesterday over opposition forces in the Panjshir valley northeast of Kabul, declaring that it completed the Islamist group's takeover of Afghanistan and promising to announce a new government soon.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor's compound after fighting over the weekend with the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), led by Panjshiri leader Ahmad Massoud.

"Panjshir, which was the last hideout of the escapee enemy, is captured," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference. Earlier, he had said: "With this victory and latest efforts our country has come out of the whirlpool of the war and our people will have a happy life in peace, liberty and freedom."

The Taliban assured the people of Panjshir, who are ethnically distinct from the Pashtun-dominated Taliban and fought against the Islamists during their rule from 1996 to 2001, that there would be no "discriminatory act against them".

"They are our brothers and would work together for a joint purpose and welfare of the country," Mr Mujahid said.

Mr Massoud, who leads a force drawn from remnants of regular Afghan army and special forces units as well as local militia fighters, said in a Twitter message that he was safe, but gave no details.

Mr Mujahid said he had been told that Mr Massoud and former vice-president Amrullah Saleh had escaped to neighbouring Tajikistan.

Mr Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations at NRFA, said the Taliban's claim of victory was false and that opposition forces continued to fight.

"The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight," he said on his Facebook page.

Mr Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, denied there were any disagreements within the movement about the formation of a new government and said it would be announced soon, but he did not set a date.

He also said women were back at work in the health and education sectors and "other fields will be provided, one by one, once the system has been established for them". The militants banned girls and women from schools and most work when they last ruled the country, from 1996 to 2001.

TALIBAN PLEDGE The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers - both men and women - will be guaranteed freedom of movement. UNITED NATIONS SPOKESMAN STEPHANE DUJARRIC, in a statement.

The group has now said women would be allowed to work across important sectors of society, in line with Islamic law, and their rights would be protected.

The Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan three weeks ago, taking power in the capital Kabul on Aug 15 after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Panjshir, the last pocket of armed resistance against the Taliban, has a history of being difficult for enemies to take. The rugged mountain valley is still littered with the wreckage of tanks destroyed during the long war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

The Panjshir fighting has been the most prominent example of resistance to the Taliban. But some cities have also witnessed small, isolated protests for women's rights or in defence of the green, red and black flag of the vanquished Afghan republic.

Western powers say they are prepared to engage with the Taliban, but that formal recognition of the government and broader economic assistance will depend on action, not just promises, to safeguard human rights.

The United Nations said it would convene an international aid conference on Sept 13 to help avert what Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has pledged to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers and aid access in Afghanistan during a meeting with the UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths in Kabul, a UN spokesman said.

"The authorities pledged that the safety and security of humanitarian staff, and humanitarian access to people in need, will be guaranteed and that humanitarian workers - both men and women - will be guaranteed freedom of movement," a statement from UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Mr Griffiths said during the meeting that the humanitarian community was committed to delivering "impartial and independent humanitarian assistance", the statement added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE