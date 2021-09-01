Taliban celebrates after last of US troops leave Afghanistan

KABUL • Celebratory gunfire resounded across the Afghan capital yesterday as the Taliban took control of the airport following the withdrawal of the last US troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist group stronger than it was in 2001.

Shaky video footage distributed by the Taliban showed the group's fighters entering the airport after the last US troops flew out on a C-17 aircraft a minute before midnight on Monday, ending a hasty and humiliating exit for Washington and its Nato allies.

"It is a historic day and a historic moment," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference at the airport after the departure. "We are proud of these moments, that we liberated our country from a great power."

In Kandahar city in south-east Afghanistan, thousands of Taliban supporters poured onto the streets of the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban, waving flags and shouting "God is great".

An image from the Pentagon taken with night-vision optics showed the last US soldier to step aboard the final evacuation flight out of Kabul - Major-General Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division.

America's longest war took the lives of nearly 2,500 US troops and an estimated 240,000 Afghans, and cost about US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion). Although it succeeded in driving the Taliban from power and stopped Afghanistan from being used by Al-Qaeda as a base to attack the United States, it ended with the hardline militants controlling more territory than when they last ruled.

The Taliban brutally enforced its strict interpretation of Islamic law from 1996 to 2001, not least by oppressing women, and the world is watching now to see if the movement will form a more moderate and inclusive government in the months ahead.

Long queues formed in Kabul yesterday outside banks shuttered since the fall of the capital on Aug 15 as people tried to get money to pay for increasingly expensive food.

There was a mixture of triumph and elation on the one side as the Taliban celebrated its victory, and fear on the other.

"I had to go to the bank with my mother but when I went, the Taliban (were) beating women with sticks," said a 22-year-old woman who spoke on condition of anony-mity as she feared for her safety.

She said the attack occurred among a crowd outside a branch of the Azizi Bank next to the Kabul Star Hotel in the centre of the capital. "It is the first time I have seen something like that, and it really frightened me."

Thousands of Afghans have already fled the country, fearing Taliban reprisals. More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in a massive but chaotic airlift by the US and its allies over the past two weeks, but many of those who helped Western nations during the war were left behind.

The departing US troops destroyed more than 70 aircraft and dozens of armoured vehicles.

They also disabled air defences that had thwarted an attempted rocket attack by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria militant group on the eve of their departure.

US President Joe Biden defended his decision to stick to the withdrawal deadline, which was yesterday. He said the world would hold the Taliban to its commitment to allow safe passage for those wanting to leave Afghanistan.

Mr Biden said that he would address the country yesterday in Washington.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US had suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul and shifted its operations to Qatar.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution calling on the Taliban to allow safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan, but did not mention the creation of a safe zone in Kabul.

