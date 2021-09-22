Taliban appoints hardline commanders to key Afghan posts

KABUL • Afghanistan's Taliban rulers announced several senior appointments yesterday, naming two veteran battlefield commanders from the movement's southern heartlands as deputies in important ministries.

Main Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir will be Deputy Defence Minister, and that Mr Sadr Ibrahim will be Deputy Minister for the Interior.

Both men had been expected to take major positions in the government but neither was named in the main list of ministers announced earlier this month.

The two were identified in United Nations reports as being among battlefield commanders loyal to former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who were pressing the leadership to step up the war against the Western-backed government.

The appointments add to the roster of hardliners in the main group of ministers, which included figures like Mr Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the Haqqani network blamed for a string of attacks on civilian targets.

But the appointments also appear to reflect concern within the Taliban to secure unity by balancing the regional and personal differences that have surfaced as the movement transitions from a wartime guerilla force to a peacetime administration.

According to a UN Security Council report from June, both Mr Zakir and Mr Sadr commanded significant forces of their own, called mahaz, that traditionally operated across several provinces.

They were considered so powerful and independent that there were concerns within the leadership that this could stoke tension over the loyalties of certain groups, particularly in the south and south-west of the country.

Mr Zakir, a former detainee in the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, was a close associate of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar.

He was captured when US-led forces swept through Afghanistan in 2001 and was incarcerated in Guantanamo until 2007, according to media reports.

He was released and handed over to the Afghan government and was widely tipped to become defence minister in the new government before Mullah Omar's son, Mr Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, was appointed to the post.

Mr Sadr, a former head of the Taliban military commission from the southern province of Helmand, will be deputy to Mr Sirajuddin Haqqani, whose family comes from the eastern borderlands with Pakistan.

