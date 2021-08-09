Taleban seizes two more Afghan provincial capitals

KABUL • Taleban fighters have seized key government buildings in the north-eastern Afghan city of Kunduz, leaving government forces hanging on to control of the airport and their own base, a provincial assembly lawmaker said yesterday.

The Taleban has also taken government buildings in the northern provincial capital of Sar e Pul, driving officials out of the main city to a nearby military base, Mr Mohammad Noor Rahmani, a provincial council member of Sar e Pul province, said yesterday.

A Taleban offensive has gathered momentum in recent days, as the insurgents unleashed their forces across Afghanistan after the United States announced it would end its military mission in the country by the end of this month.

Last Friday, the insurgents captured their first provincial capital in years when they took control of Zaranj, on the border with Iran in Afghanistan's southern Nimroz province.

An Afghan security forces spokesman said "extremely (heavy) fighting is going on" in Kunduz, as security forces fought to defend the city, regarded as a strategic prize as it lay at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia.

But a provincial lawmaker in Kunduz said the insurgents had taken key buildings in the city of 270,000 people, raising fears that it could be the latest to fall to the Taleban.

"Heavy clashes started yesterday (Saturday) afternoon, all government headquarters are in (the) control of the Taleban, only the army base and the airport are with ANDSF (Afghan security forces), from where they are resisting the Taleban," said Mr Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial assembly.

Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group had largely captured the province and were close to the airport.

Mr Rohullah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said on Facebook that special forces were in Kunduz and had been conducting "clearance operations" in the city to take back media offices that the Taleban had captured.

Health officials in Kunduz said that 14 bodies, including those of women and children, and more than 30 injured people had been taken to hospital.

In Sar e Pul, Mr Rahmani said: "Government headquarters, including the governor's house, police command and the National Directorate of Security compound, have been captured by the Taleban."

US military aircraft have been hitting ground targets in Afghanistan in an effort to protect its allies, according to the US Central Command.

"US forces have conducted several air strikes in defence of our Afghan partners in recent days," US Air Force Major Nicole Ferrara, a US Central Command spokes-man, said by e-mail. She declined to provide specifics on the aircraft involved.

US President Joe Biden ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Spectre gunships to strike enemy fighters advancing towards Kandahar and other cities, the Daily Mail reported on Saturday.

A National Security Council spokesman referred questions to the Defence Department.

The Taleban will avenge US air strikes with "full strength", its spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi said in an e-mailed statement yesterday, adding that the US targeted civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools in southern Helmand province.

The last US ground forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan by Aug 31. The US Embassy in Kabul on Saturday urged US citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately "using available commercial flight options", according to a statement on its website that cited "the security conditions and reduced staffing".

The Taleban has been gaining territory and taking over Customs posts at Afghan border crossings, seizing much of the government's revenue. It now controls half of the country's 419 districts, and the militants are putting pressure on the provincial capitals, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last month.

Afghan security forces are consolidating around the cities as Taleban fighters attempt to isolate those population centres, he said.

