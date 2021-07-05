Taleban seizes key Kandahar district after fierce fighting

KANDAHAR/KABUL • The Taleban has captured a key district in its former bastion of Kandahar after fierce night-time fighting with Afghan government forces, officials said yesterday, the latest area to be seized since United States troops began their final withdrawal.

The insurgents have pressed on with their campaign to capture territory across Afghanistan's rural areas since early May when the US military began the pullout.

The fall of Panjwai district in the southern province of Kandahar comes just two days after forces from the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation vacated their main Bagram Air Base near Kabul, from where they led operations for two decades against the Taleban and its Al-Qaeda allies.

Over the years, the Taleban and Afghan forces have regularly clashed in and around Panjwai, with the insurgents aiming to seize it given its proximity to Kandahar city, the provincial capital.

The province of Kandahar is the birthplace of the Taleban, which went on to rule Afghanistan with a harsh version of Islamic syariah law until being overthrown by a US-led invasion in 2001.

Panjwai district governor Hasti Mohammad said Afghan forces and the Taleban clashed during the night, resulting in government forces retreating from the area. "The Taleban has captured the district police headquarters and governor's office building," he said.

Kandahar provincial council head Sayed Jan Khakriwal confirmed the fall of Panjwai, but accused government forces of "intentionally withdrawing".

Fighting has raged across several provinces of Afghanistan in recent weeks and the Taleban claims to have seized more than 100 out of nearly 400 districts in the country.

Afghan officials dispute the claims but acknowledge that government troops have retreated from some districts. It is difficult to independently verify the situation.

The exit of foreign troops from Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, has fuelled concerns that the insurgents will ramp up their campaign to capture new territory.

Bagram Air Base has great military and symbolic significance, with foreign forces previously stationed there offering vital air support in the fight against the insurgents. Afghan authorities who have taken control of the base say they will use it to fight terrorism, and have re-activated its radar system.

Locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing themselves for what comes next.

Mr Malek Mir, a mechanic in Bagram who saw the Soviet Army and then the Americans come and go, said he was left with a deep sense of sadness at the futility of a foreign presence.

"They came with bombing the Taleban and got rid of their regime - but now they have left when the Taleban are so empowered that they will take over any time soon," he said. "What was the point of all the destruction, killing and misery they brought us? I wish they had never come."

Over 3,500 foreign troops have been killed in a 20-year war, which has claimed more than 100,000 civilians since 2009 alone, according to United Nations records.

But some say the presence of foreign troops distorted Afghanistan's economy and that it is time for the country to stand on its own.

"The Americans leave a legacy of failure, they've failed in containing the Taleban or corruption," said Mr Sayed Naqibullah, a shop owner in Bagram. "A small percentage of Afghans got so rich, while the vast majority still live with extreme poverty. In a way, we're happy they've gone... We're Afghans and we'll find our way."

