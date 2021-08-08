Taleban seizes 2 Afghan provincial capitals in 24 hours

KABUL • The Taleban seized the stronghold of an Afghan warlord yesterday, officials said, the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.

The deputy governor of Sheberghan city in Jawzjan said government forces and officials had retreated to the airport on the outskirts of the northern Afghan city, where they were preparing to defend themselves.

"The city has unfortunately fallen completely," Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia said. The city is home to notorious warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, who returned to Afghanistan only last week from medical treatment in Turkey but is believed to be in Kabul. The Taleban has gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

On Friday, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell to the Taleban "without a fight", said its deputy governor, becoming the first provincial capital to be taken by the insurgents.

There was more resistance in Sheberghan, several sources said, but an aide to Dostum confirmed the city had been taken. Dostum has overseen one of the largest militias in the north, which garnered a fearsome reputation in its fight against the Taleban in the 1990s, along with accusations that his forces massacred thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.

A rout or retreat of his fighters would dent the Kabul government's recent hopes that militia groups could help bolster the country's overstretched military.

Mr Roh Gul Khairzad, the deputy governor of Nimroz, said on Friday that Zaranj had fallen "without a fight". Social media posts suggested that Taleban militants were welcomed by some residents of the desert city, which has long had a reputation for lawlessness.

One of the first things the insurgents did on entering Zaranj was to open the gates of a local jail, officials said, freeing Taleban prisoners along with common criminals.

The government has made no official comment yet on the fall of either city. The capture of Sheberghan comes a day after the head of the Afghan government's media information department was shot dead in Kabul in an attack claimed by the Taleban.

After a failed assassination attempt on the country's defence minister last Tuesday, the Taleban warned it is now targeting senior administration officials in retaliation for increased air strikes.

The Taleban already controls large portions of the countryside and is now challenging government forces in other provincial capitals, including Herat - near the western border with Iran - as well as Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

From Kunduz, activist Rasikh Maroof said yesterday that fighting raged overnight on the outskirts of several parts of the city, with the Taleban apparently unable to gain significant inroads. Government forces were "defending seriously", he said, using air strikes against Taleban mortar positions and heavy weapons.

Despite the deteriorating situation, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Biden still believed it was right to pull American troops out after 20 years of war.

Both the United States and Britain yesterday again urged their citizens to evacuate from the country as soon as possible. The withdrawal of foreign forces is due to be complete at the end of this month, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks on the US that sparked the invasion which toppled the Taleban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE