Taleban grabs control of another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL • The Taleban seized near total control over another provincial capital in northern Afghanistan yesterday, local and security officials said, a day after the insurgent group took three others, including the strategic and economically important city of Kunduz.

It is the sixth provincial capital to have fallen in a matter of days as Taleban forces, emboldened by the departure of US troops from the country, have sped up their campaign across Afghanistan.

Fighting on the outskirts of Aybak, the capital of Samangan province, began yesterday morning as the Taleban pushed into the city, having toppled a nearby district two days earlier. By the afternoon, most of the city was under insurgent control, and most government forces had fled.

"Aybak fell to the Taleban, and all officials and security forces retreated," said Mr Assadullah, a dispatcher at Samangan police headquarters who uses just one name. "Now I am hiding in the city."

Mr Raaz Mohammad Mowahid, a member of the Samangan provincial council, said that the city had collapsed but that there had not been much fighting between government troops and the Taleban. "Security forces retreated to a mountain to the south," Mr Mowahid said.

Aybak sits on the main highway that connects Kabul, the country's capital, to Afghanistan's northern provinces. The city's fall means the Taleban have effectively placed a stranglehold on much of Balkh province and its immensely important capital, Mazar-i-Sharif.

Contributing to Aybak's collapse yesterday was the defection of a former member of Parliament and prominent militia commander who joined the Taleban, taking hundreds of fighters with him, two officials said. The move spread panic in the Afghan troop ranks as the Taleban closed in.

The insurgent group's rapid expansion and seizure of important urban centres across the north has put the Afghan government in a tenuous position.

Resupply lines to government forces are severed, and the cities and districts still under the government's control - long considered islands under threat by the Taleban - are even more cut off and isolated. Now, the Afghan government must decide whether to reconstitute its forces around the territory it holds - including Kabul, which could soon come under attack - or try to retake the fallen cities. Fighting was continuing yesterday on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif and inside the provincial capital of Baghlan, another important province to the south-east of Samangan.

On Sunday, as Afghan troops reeled from their defeats, it was clear that the United States was not coming to their rescue.

