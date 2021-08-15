Taleban forging ahead with seized US weapons as cities fall

KABUL • The United States spent billions supplying the Afghan military with the tools to defeat the Taleban, but the rapid capitulation of the armed forces means that weaponry is now fuelling the insurgents' astonishing battlefield successes.

"We provided our Afghan partners with all the tools - let me emphasise: all the tools," US President Joe Biden said when defending his decision to withdraw American forces and leave the fight to the locals.

But Afghan defence forces have shown little appetite for that fight and, in their tens of thousands, have been laying down their arms - only for the Taleban to immediately pick them up.

The Taleban's social media is awash with videos of Taleban fighters seizing weapons caches - the majority supplied by Western powers.

Footage of Afghan soldiers surrendering in the northern city of Kunduz shows army vehicles loaded with heavy weapons and mounted with artillery guns safely in the hands of the insurgent rank and file.

While US forces took the "sophisticated" equipment with them when they withdrew, the Taleban blitz has handed the group "vehicles, humvees, small arms and light weapons, as well as ammunition", Ms Justine Fleischner of weapons-tracking group Conflict Armament Research, told Agence France-Presse.

Experts say such hauls - on top of unacknowledged support from regional allies such as Pakistan - has given the Taleban a massive boost.

The weapons will not only help the Taleban's march on Kabul but also "strengthen its authority" in the cities it has captured, said Mr Raffaello Pantucci, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

With US troops all but gone, the Taleban fighters now find themselves flush with American-supplied tools, without having to raise a single penny.

While the group will continue to show off these big prizes, the aircraft at least will have no impact on the battlefield without pilots.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE