Taleban faces resistance with protests, holdouts

KABUL • As the Taleban sought this week to consolidate control over Afghanistan, it faced the first challenges to its renewed rule, using force to break up protests in at least two cities, while an opposing faction vowed to hold out in one pocket of the country.

Taleban fighters used gunfire to disperse demonstrations in the cities of Jalalabad and Khost, with some of the protesters raising the Afghan government flags that the militants had taken down days earlier. Reports said two or three people were killed in Jalalabad.

Although the Taleban controls nearly all of the country, some prominent figures continued to hold out with a corps of loyal fighters, saying they do not recognise the Taleban as the legitimate ruler. One of them, Mr Amrullah Saleh, the vice-president in the toppled government, claimed that former president Ashraf Ghani's flight from the country had made him the acting president.

Mr Saleh is in Panjshir Valley, a stronghold of resistance to the Soviet Union in the 1980s and to the Taleban a decade later.

He is allied with a regional leader, Mr Ahmad Massoud, whose father, Mr Ahmad Shah Massoud, was the leading anti-Taleban commander a generation ago, until he was assassinated.

The militant group has tried to signal to Afghanistan and the world that its return to power this week will not mean a reprise of the bloody regime of 1996 to 2001 that brutally repressed women, minorities and dissenters.

But so far, evidence of what that more "inclusive" approach will mean, as a Taleban spokesman described it on Tuesday, has been thin, and Afghanistan is a country suspended in confusion.

NYTIMES