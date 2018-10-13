Taleban confirm meeting with US peace envoy in Qatar

KABUL (AFP) - A Taleban delegation has met with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar to discuss ending the Afghan conflict, the militant group said on Saturday (Oct 13), the first time either side has officially confirmed talks.

The direct negotiations - a longstanding Taleban demand - were held as Mr Khalilzad seeks to coordinate efforts with regional countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, to convince Afghanistan's largest militant group to engage in talks.

The meeting with Mr Khalilzad and other American officials took place in Doha on Friday, Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Taleban and US negotiators discussed a "peaceful end to the invasion in Afghanistan", Mujahid said, referring to the US-led intervention in 2001 that toppled the Taleban regime.

But the group made clear that the presence of foreign forces in the country was a "big obstacle" to peace.

Both sides "agreed to continue such meetings", he added, without providing further details.

In a statement, Mr Khalilzad said all Afghans "must be a part of this reconciliation process", but he did not mention meeting with the Taleban.

A spokesman for the US embassy in Kabul declined to comment.

WIN FOR THE TALEBAN

In July, the Taleban reportedly met with US officials, including Ms Alice Wells, the senior official for the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

Neither side would go on the record to confirm that meeting, but there has been speculation since then that more talks were planned.

The reported July meeting followed an unprecedented ceasefire involving Afghan security forces and the Taleban in June, which fuelled hopes that fighting could be brought to an end after 17 years.

But a wave of attacks by the Taleban and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in recent months and a failed attempt at a second ceasefire have poured cold water on the nascent optimism for peace.

The Taleban's decision to issue a statement on the meeting suggests it sees the talks with Mr Khalilzad as a propaganda win, analysts said.

The group has long called for bilateral talks with the United States, but Washington has repeatedly refused, insisting the process must be Afghan-led.

But under pressure to break the impasse with the group, Washington appeared to change tack in June when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his country was prepared to "participate" in talks.

"The meeting is a success for (the) Taleban. They were demanding to directly meet with the US for a long time and they finally got it," said Afghan political analyst Atta Noori.

"Although they have not agreed on anything... they could bypass the Afghan government."

A Western official in Kabul said the Taleban went public on the meeting because "it suits their propaganda".

The Taleban statement was issued as Mr Khalilzad returned to Kabul after a regional trip that began with his first visit to Afghanistan since his appointment last month as US envoy.

On Monday, he met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other senior leaders in Kabul before travelling to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar for further talks.

On the same day Mr Khalilzad met with Afghan officials, the Taleban issued a statement vowing to target government security forces in upcoming parliamentary elections, which the United States is helping to finance.

Afghan-born Khalilzad, a high-profile former US ambassador to Kabul, Baghdad and the United Nations, is known as a blunt negotiator with hawkish foreign policy views.

Fluent in Pashto and Dari, Mr Khalilzad's experience as a foreign policy operative in the country dates back to the 1980s, when he served as an adviser to the Reagan administration.